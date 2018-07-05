Rwanda: Kwibohora24 - Kimironko Residents Root for Unity, Patriotism to Sustaining Liberation Fruits

On Liberation Day, residents discussed issues of governance, decentralization, gender equality, and security, and also highlighted what makes them happy.

As the nation celebrated Liberation Day on Wednesday, residents of Kimironko Sector of Gasabo District rooted for unity among Rwandans, hard work and patriotism as values that ensure the fruits of liberation are sustained.

The residents converged at the local offices of Intwari Village where they discussed issues of governance, decentralization, gender equality and safety and security.

Across the country, similar conversations we held under the theme: "Together we Prosper".

Aline Gasarabwe, one of the residents emphasized three things she said will be crucial in sustaining the achievements of the liberation struggle. Her message was especially directed to the country's youth.

First, she said, "unity is what has given us what we have today."

"Disunity is always going to be very destructive. My message to the youth is to always feel and believe in unity," Gasarabwe said.

Secondly, she emphasized, Rwandans need to always strive for a better life but understand that this does not come easy.

"Work for what you get or earn. Self-reliance will not come on its own. You must work, and work hard."

The third element, she said, is about security and patriotism. The first phase of liberation struggle which involved "bullets" is over but there is another very important battle to fight.

"You cannot love your country and be corrupt, steal or do all those negative things that hamper development efforts," she said.

Local residents also highlighted what makes them happy.

Célestin Kayitare, said he is especially glad that he - and all Rwandans - now have full and equal rights as set out in the Constitution.

"I have freedom be it in thoughts and actions, my children will study. I have rights to do anything as long as it's legal. And most importantly, today when you are a girl or boy you can be what you want to be if you put your mind to it. You can achieve anything," he said.

Emmanuel Kwizera, a youth, spoke about hope, saying that he has a lot to look forward to going by the country's development trend.