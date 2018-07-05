Rwanda: Kwibohora24 - Support One Another in the Fight Against Poverty, Residents Told

Residents from Nyarugunga sector in Kicukiro district were urged to support one another in the fight against poverty.

The message was delivered by Dr Jeanne Nyirahabimana, the mayor of Kicukiro District on Wednesday during an event to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the Liberation Day.

The celebration was held in Intwari village at Camp Kanombe. It brought together district officials, senior officers from Kanombe Military Barracks and disabled ex-combatants.

Nyirahabimana told the residents that the war to liberate the country had ended but every Rwandan has the duty to support the less privileged.

"We are celebrating what came out of the liberators' efforts. We celebrate unity, security and human rights among other achievements. Bad leadership was brought to an end and now we are striving to live better lives. We should now free ourselves from poverty," Nyirahabimana said.

The mayor encouraged everyone to support any needy people and help them improve their welfare.

Sharing the history of liberation war, Théogène Karinamaryo, one of the senior RPF cadres, told the residents that the achievements of the country came at a high cost and protective the achievements is a collective responsibility.

Prior to 1994, Karinamaryo said, the country had no vision, the leadership then was divisive and destructive, killing its own people.

"The Rwanda Patriotic Army came to save the lives of people. Rwandans were liberated but at a heavy cost. The country was destroyed and the World believed we Rwanda was a gone case. We have rebuilt the country, we must protect it," Karinamaryo said.

He added that everyone has a duty to work hard and advance the existing achievements.

Jose Karigirwa, a local leader paid tribute to the RPF soldiers for their continuous support to the community.

On the same day, residents of Mukoni village paid health insurance to 250 neighbours.