South Africa: Gender Equality Endorses the #100MenMarch

press release

In the year of celebrating the Centenary of Mama Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu and Tata Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is partnering with the Government Communications and Information Services (GCIS), Government Departments, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Faith Based Organisations (FBOs), Business and other like-minded organisations in Men's March Against Violence on Women and Children on 10 July 2018, 10am at Church Square, Pretoria.

As a befitting tribute to Mama Sisulu and Tata Mandela who were committed or cared about the well-being of women and children, the Commission has resolve to join the #100MenMarch in order to raise its voice and awareness on the alarming high number of gender-based violence and other related atrocities against women and children. The Commission's participation is also informed by its endeavour to create a society free from gender oppression and inequality. These are the ideals that Mama Sisulu and Tata Mandela would have hoped to see being realised, moreso a non-violent society.

The scourge of violence against women and children has reached staggering figures and on average, one in five South African women older than 18 has experienced physical violence.

"The Commission for Gender Equality is making a clarion call to all men in our society to join hands with the Commission, GCIS and like-minded organisations in ensuring that gender based violence and other atrocities are nipped in the bud. It is in our hands to ensure that women and children are safe. The selfless deeds of Mama Sisulu and Tata Mandela should not be in vain," says Lulama Nare, the Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality