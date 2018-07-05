Namibia: Wildlife Resorts Encourages Cashless Payments At Facilities

In a move to lower the crime associated with theft the Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has started a campaign aimed at encouraging its domestic and international clients to start making use of debit/credit cards to make payments.

According to NWR, the campaign was borne after the rise of risks associated with carrying cash around to make payments.

"We do realise that we cannot entirely operate without cash being a means of payment, but we would like to encourage our clients to make use of alternative payment methods as this reduces their transactional costs as well as the risk of theft," said Talita B. Horn, NWR Chief Financial Officer.

The Resorts stressed that with the increase of tourists travelling to its establishments, it has worked tirelessly to ensure that there are sufficient card terminal points to make payments from.

"We hope that with these terminal points being placed at critical areas, our visitors will never have to carry cash to make use of our services or any purchases at our camps/resorts," stressed Martin Kantika, NWR Chief Information Officer.

Caption: NWR's Dolomite Resort is located in a previously restricted scenic area in the western region of Etosha National Park.