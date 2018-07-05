5 July 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Wildlife Resorts Encourages Cashless Payments At Facilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

In a move to lower the crime associated with theft the Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has started a campaign aimed at encouraging its domestic and international clients to start making use of debit/credit cards to make payments.

According to NWR, the campaign was borne after the rise of risks associated with carrying cash around to make payments.

"We do realise that we cannot entirely operate without cash being a means of payment, but we would like to encourage our clients to make use of alternative payment methods as this reduces their transactional costs as well as the risk of theft," said Talita B. Horn, NWR Chief Financial Officer.

The Resorts stressed that with the increase of tourists travelling to its establishments, it has worked tirelessly to ensure that there are sufficient card terminal points to make payments from.

"We hope that with these terminal points being placed at critical areas, our visitors will never have to carry cash to make use of our services or any purchases at our camps/resorts," stressed Martin Kantika, NWR Chief Information Officer.

Caption: NWR's Dolomite Resort is located in a previously restricted scenic area in the western region of Etosha National Park.

Namibia

Namibia Finally Signs Africa Free Trade Deal

Namibia has finally signed the trillion-dollar African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which requires members… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.