Namibia: Attempted Robbery Suspect Killed in Shoot-Out

Nkurenkuru — One of the suspects implicated in the attempt to rob a safe at Standard Bank in Nkurenkuru Monday, was shot dead on

Tuesday along the Windhoek- Okahandja main road in a shoot-out with police.

He is identified as Tyles Uugwanga, a 37-years-old male and his next of kin were informed.

A 45-years-old male suspect was arrested in the same matter while four others escaped into nearby farms.

Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said a break-in was reported at Standard Bank Namibia at its Nkurenkuru branch between 03h00 and 04h30 on Monday.

It is alleged the suspects managed to enter ther bank by cuting the back-yard fence, bank shield and the door to the safe room with unknown objects.

Inside the safe room, they attempted to break open the safe but failed.

"They only managed to damage the CCTV decoder and left the premises. When the break in was detected, an investigation was launched and through intelligence led investigation, it was confirmed that the suspects were on their way to Khomas Region," stated Shikwambi.

"After the full details and description of the suspects were furnished on Tuesday, at about 11h55 along the Windhoek/Okahandja main road near Feed Master, a joint team of the Namibian Police Force and City Police Officers in Windhoek mobilised themselves in order to intercept the suspects before they reach Okahandja/Windhoek road traffic checkpoint.

"When the suspects saw the officers stopping them on the road, they sped off, managed to abandon their vehicle and fled on foot. The officers chased them and the suspects opened fire towards the officers. The officers responded to the shooting and in the process shot one of the suspects who died instantly.

The police is still in pursuit of the fleeing suspects. A murder case is registered to be investigated by the Police Internal Investigation Department.

New Era spoke to the Kavango West Regional Police Commander, Commissioner Josephat Abel who confirmed that there was no cash stolen during the attempted break-in.

"Yes there was a break-in at Standard Bank in Nkurenkuru, we are not sure what time it happened but it was during the night. The security who was supposed to be there apparently left his duty station to go somewhere, when the incident happened, but there was no money stolen, they just attempted and they couldn't get it right," said the police regional commander.

"We call upon the public to work together with the police in order to curb criminal activities in our region and country," he continued.

He urged security companies to protect properties as entrusted. "We also caution them (security companies) to really do their work of protecting the community assets, those are people's money, security companies need to be serious because in a case like this our prime suspect is the securities, they are our first suspect and we will have to deal with them of course," he said.

"You cannot be entrusted with a responsibility to safeguard something and eventually it gets stolen or broken into, that's uncalled for," he added.