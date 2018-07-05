5 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 70-Year-Old Man Accused of Raping Teenager Remanded

Tagged:

Related Topics

Accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, Kayode Oshakoya is to spend the next 25 days in prison, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates' Court ruled on Thursday in Lagos.

Mr Oshakoya, 70, was remanded in Kirikiri Prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, P. E. Nwaka, directed that the case file should be sent to the DPP for advice.

The accused, who resides at No 25, Ibrayumu St., Bariga, Lagos, is being tried for rape.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Christopher John, told the court that the accused committed the offence with others at large on June 18, at his residence.

Mr John said that the girl went to visit the accused, who is a family friend in his house, saying that on getting there, the accused raped her.

He said that the girl narrated everything that Mr Oshakoya did to her, to her father immediately he returned from work.

"The accused was arrested and handed over to the Police," John said.

The offence contravened Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case has been fixed for July 30 for mention.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Do 10 Nigerians Die From Cancer Every Hour?

In a story about a cancer screening event, a reporter in ThisDay newspaper claimed that “at least 10 Nigerians… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.