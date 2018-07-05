Nigeria: 70-Year-Old Man Accused of Raping Teenager Remanded

Accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, Kayode Oshakoya is to spend the next 25 days in prison, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates' Court ruled on Thursday in Lagos.

Mr Oshakoya, 70, was remanded in Kirikiri Prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, P. E. Nwaka, directed that the case file should be sent to the DPP for advice.

The accused, who resides at No 25, Ibrayumu St., Bariga, Lagos, is being tried for rape.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Christopher John, told the court that the accused committed the offence with others at large on June 18, at his residence.

Mr John said that the girl went to visit the accused, who is a family friend in his house, saying that on getting there, the accused raped her.

He said that the girl narrated everything that Mr Oshakoya did to her, to her father immediately he returned from work.

"The accused was arrested and handed over to the Police," John said.

The offence contravened Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case has been fixed for July 30 for mention.

(NAN)