Liberia: President Weah Commends, Dissolves Task Force On Govt Vehicles

President George Manneh Weah.

President George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect terminated the mandate of the special Presidential Task Force constituted to retrieve government-owned vehicles from former officials, the Executive Mansion has said in a release.

According to the release, "The President would like to commend the committee for the job well done in executing their assigned mandate and hereby request that all current officials of government as well as former officials of government, refer all vehicle-related issues, and/or concerns to the General Services Agency for redress."

It can be recalled that in February this year, President Weah constituted a Special Presidential Task Force to retrieve all government-owned vehicles, which the Executive Mansion said are being possessed by former government officials.

President Weah then mandated some of the former officials to submit within two weeks the vehicles to the Special Presidential Task Force.

He directed that all former officials, who had purportedly purchased vehicles from the General Service Agency (GSA), to submit these vehicles to the Special Task Force for verification.

President Weah further directed that the vehicles should be submitted to the leadership of the Task Force on the Executive Mansion grounds. The submission of the vehicles took effect immediately shortly after the President made the pronouncement upon his arrival in country on Friday, February 23, 2018, from a foreign trip.

The circular mandated that failure on the part of former officials will result in the forwarding of their names to the Minister of Justice for prosecution.

Members of the Task Force were Benedict E.E. Reeves, Chair, Patrick Sudue, Inspector General of Police, Sam Worzie, Member, Garmondeh Glaydor, Member, Isaiah T. Harris, Fleet Specialist and Robena L. Brown, Member.

