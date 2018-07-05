3 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gangsters Steal Sh1 Million From Church in Nyeri

By Nicholas Komu

Three armed robbers raided a church office in Nyeri Town on Tuesday afternoon and made away with over Sh1 million church collection.

The men, who were said to be armed with guns, raided the office of African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) at around 3pm where they stole the money.

The robbers, who were on a motorcycle, reportedly fired in the air and demanded for the money which was in the office.

According to AIPCA Bishop Bernard Muthoga, only two staff members, a youth coordinator and a secretary were in the office at the time of the daylight robbery.

The workers were unhurt in the robbery.

"They cooperated so they did not hurt them. They just took the money and left. We have reported the matter to police," said Bishop Muthoga.

The money is said to have been church collections and donations which was yet to be banked.

Nyeri Central Assistant County Commissioner John Marete told Nairobi News that a pursuit for the suspects has been launched as investigations begin.

