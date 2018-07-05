South Africa: Update On Malmesbury Mosque Attack Investigation

press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation commenced with investigations soon after the Malmesbury Mosque attack on 14 June 2018 where two people lost their lives and a police officer was injured.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Nur Arawal. Arawal was an outpatient at the Bellville's Karl Bremer Psychiatric Hospital in 2013 until recently. The motive for the attack is not yet established but there are no links to suggest any involvement of extremists or radical activity. Arawal's remains have been handed over to the family for repatriation and burial.

Meanwhile, circumstances surrounding the death of Arawal is being probed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).