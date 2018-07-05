5 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Investigating Inquest After Toddler Fell Into a Latrine Toilet

The police in Seshego are investigating the death of a 3-year-old toddler after he allegedly fell into a pit toilet.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, 04 July 2018 at Moletji Diteteng near Knobel Hospital. It is alleged that the little boy went to his aunt's place across the street where he usually plays. His aunt left him to relieve himself outside the toilet as usual. She was busy with her house chores when she noticed she had not seen the toddler for some time.

She searched for him without success until she reported the matter to the Police. They responded quickly and a search operation commenced until the deceased was found inside the pit toilet.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba was deeply saddened by this tragedy and has warned parents and guardians to be vigilant at all times to avoid this type of incidents from re-occurring.

The circumstances leading to his death is still under police investigations.

