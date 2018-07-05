5 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: Dozens Dead in DRC Measles Outbreak

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — AT LEAST 30 people have died from an outbreak of measles in the conflict-torn Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The deaths are from 1 850 cases confirmed in the southern Haut-Katanga Province, closer to Zambia, since the beginning of the year.

Some ten health zones are affected by the disease, particularly Upper Katanga.

Neighbouring provinces including Lualaba and Haut-Lomami have also confirmed outbreaks.

Health specialists have attributed the situation to a vicious cycle of factors, among them low coverage of vaccination campaigns and the mass movement of people, particularly in areas ravaged by conflict.

Some health zones are inaccessible because of the escalating security situation caused by armed groups.

Haut-Katanga is among several provinces beset by clashes between armed groups and the military in the vast Central African country.

"The majority of health zones in these provinces are fragile in terms of health because of the lack of human and technical resources," said a humanitarian spokesperson.

The official said humanitarian actors were worried about the spread of the disease in a country already bearing the brunt of cholera.

Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by a virus.

Symptoms include fever cough, runny nose and inflamed eyes.

Congo-Kinshasa

Govt Casts Doubt On UN Findings of Atrocities By Security Forces

The UN accused DR Congo security forces of committing horrific acts of violence against civilians in the war-torn Kasai… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.