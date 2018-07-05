Tanzania: Shift to Dodoma Hits Dar Housing Project

Dar es Salaam — The government's decision to relocate to Dodoma has slowed down the uptake of housing units in a major Watumishi Housing Company (WHC) project in Dar es Salaam.

WHC chief executive Fred Msemwa said yesterday that 50 per cent of units in the Sh18 billion Gezaulole project had attracted buyers so far, but most of the customers changed their plans after they were transferred to Dodoma.

"We have received about 200 applications for the houses, but most of the potential buyers have requested to be provided with alternative units in Dodoma following their transfer to the new capital," Dr Msemwa told the Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr George Mkuchika, when he toured WHC projects at Gezaulole, Kigamboni and Magomeni in the city.

Mr Mkuchika commended WHC, and advised the company to also focus on areas overseen by newly established local councils.

"Public servants in new administrative areas are finding it difficult to find decent housing... .you should consider them too," he said. Mr Mkuchika also directed the company to ensure value for money in its projects, saying the government was closely monitoring its operations.

Dr Msemwa said high interest rates on mortgage and imposition of value added tax on housing were making it difficult for many public servants to afford houses in WHC projects.

Despite these challenges, WHC houses were sold at prices that were between ten and 30 per cent lower than their actual market value he added.

"The company is taking some measures aimed at mitigating the effects of VAT and high interest rates. These include the designing and construction of ultra-low-cost units. We are also grateful to the government for taking some measures, which have started to pay off."

Dr Msemwa cited the lack of water and electricity distribution infrastructure and roads in project areas as among factors slowing down WHC projects in various parts of the country. Shareholders of WHC-REIT include the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), PPF Pensions Fund, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), LAPF Pensions Fund, GEPF Retirement Benefits Fund, National Housing Corporation (NHC) and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

WHC is the property developer and licensed fund manager of the Watumishi Housing Company-Real Estate Investment Trust (WHC-REIT).

WHC-REIT is the main implementer of the Tanzania Public Servant Housing Scheme, and is tasked with building 50,000 housing units in five phases commencing from the 2014/15 financial year.

Since beginning operations in 2014, the company has built 950 housing units worth about Sh60 billion in 19 regions.

The houses are sold through mortgage to public servants and other eligible members of the public.