Cote d'Ivoire: Amadou Gon Coulibaly Renamed PM

President Alassane Dramane Ouattara announced the change in a statement on July 4, 2018 after dissolving the cabinet.

With two years to go before the next presidential election in 2020, Côte d'Ivoire President Alassane Dramane Ouattara on July 4, dissolved the government and reappointed outgone Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly to form another cabinet made up of members of the Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace, RHDP political alliance and the civil society.

The statement signed by Minister, Secretary General in the Presidency, Patrick Achi, thanked the former cabinet ministers and asked them to continue work while awaiting the appointment of their replacements.

Meanwhile, observers are anxiously waiting to see who the new ministers will be, especially as only a few minor political parties have so far agreed to merge with the ruling Rally of Republicans, RDR party. Jockeying for positions is already underway as politicians try to create alliances that will place them in better stead ahead of the 2020 presidential poll.

This is more so as President Alassane Ouattara recently announced that he was considering running for a third term in 2020, though he quickly added that he would make up his mind at the appropriate moment. For now, the President's main objective before the scheduled polls is to form a unified party, including his RDR and its allies.

Former President Henri Konan Bédié's Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire, PDCI party, a member of the ruling alliance, last month agreed to consider party merger only after the 2020 presidential poll.

But PDCI's stance was on July 3, 2018 challenged by none other than Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, a Political Bureau member and ex-Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries in the dissolved government. He announced the creation of a "movement with the PDCI."

Addressing hundreds of supporters in Abidjan's Golf neighbourhood in the presence of party parliamentarians and some six (former) cabinet ministers, Adjoumani said "Sur les traces du président Félix Houphouët-Boigny" was ready to be united with Ouattara's RDR party before elections in 2020.