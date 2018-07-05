Tanzania: Tourism Minister Orders Suspension of Forest Reserve Manager in Sumbawanga

Dar es Salaam — The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, has ordered the suspension of the manager of Uwanda Forest Reserve in Sumbawanga District,Rukwa Region, Mr Mark Chuwa, over failure to remove at least 12,000 heads of cattle from the forest.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry's Information unit, the decision came after a report read by Sumbawanga District Commissioner Khalfani Haule that showed that the number of unauthorised cattle being grazed in the forest had increased significantly.

The DC said the number had increased despite efforts they were putting in to try and address the challenge.

The minister, however, expressed his disappointment over the failure by district and regional authorities to find a permanent solution regarding the matter.