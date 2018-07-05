Somalia: Jubbaland State President Reshuffles His Cabinet

Jubbaland State president, Ahmed Mohamed Madobe has carried out a swift reshuffle of his cabinet, firing four ministers on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the office of the president said the Ministers for Health, Public Works, Environment, and livestock were have been sacked and sent home.

President Madobe also appointed seven other individuals for different portfolios.

No reason was given for the new reshuffle, but it came ahead of presidential elections in Jubbaland, a Federal state in southern Somalia in early 2019.

The leader of Jubbaland who has been in office since 2013 is accused of trying to extend his constitutional term unlawfully and postpone the upcoming elections.