5 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland State President Reshuffles His Cabinet

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jubbaland State president, Ahmed Mohamed Madobe has carried out a swift reshuffle of his cabinet, firing four ministers on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the office of the president said the Ministers for Health, Public Works, Environment, and livestock were have been sacked and sent home.

President Madobe also appointed seven other individuals for different portfolios.

No reason was given for the new reshuffle, but it came ahead of presidential elections in Jubbaland, a Federal state in southern Somalia in early 2019.

The leader of Jubbaland who has been in office since 2013 is accused of trying to extend his constitutional term unlawfully and postpone the upcoming elections.

Somalia

Villagers Resist al-Shabab Militants Recruiting Children

At least 15 people were killed in central Somalia when villagers clashed with Al-Shabab militants trying to recruit… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.