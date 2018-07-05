5 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian Man Who Shot Security Officers Finally Arraigned, Faces Two Counts of Attempted Murder.

Musoma — Lake Zone based Businessman Peter Zakaria has finally been arraigned after being detained for several days.

He faces two charges of murder attempt.

State attorney Lukelo Samuel told Musoma Resident Magistrate Rahimu Mushi that Mr Zakaria committed the offence on Saturday, June 30, this year.

According to Mr Samuel, Mr Zakaria attempted to shoot dead Mr Ahmed Segule and Mr Isaac Bwire.

Mr Zakaria was sent back to remand prison until July 10, when the court will rule on his bail application.

