5 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Nchemba Declines to Comment On His Political Future

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Iramba West Member of Parliament, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has declined to comment on his political future after being sacked by President John Magufuli.

Dr Nchemba, who has been the minister for Home Affairs since 2016, was dropped from the cabinet in the latest mini-reshuffle.

When reached by The Citizen sister's newspaper, Mwananchi, the outspoken optician said: "If you want me to speak about politics, you should come to my constituency."

He made the remark shortly after the match pitting Singida United against Simba at the national stadium on Wednesday.

Tanzania

Pain in Store As Fuel Prices Continue to Rise Nationwide

Tanzanians will have to dig deeper into their pockets after fuel prices rose yet again. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.