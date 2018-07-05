Tanzania: Nchemba Declines to Comment On His Political Future

Dar es Salaam — The Iramba West Member of Parliament, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has declined to comment on his political future after being sacked by President John Magufuli.

Dr Nchemba, who has been the minister for Home Affairs since 2016, was dropped from the cabinet in the latest mini-reshuffle.

When reached by The Citizen sister's newspaper, Mwananchi, the outspoken optician said: "If you want me to speak about politics, you should come to my constituency."

He made the remark shortly after the match pitting Singida United against Simba at the national stadium on Wednesday.