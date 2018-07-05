Liberia: President Weah Travels to Ivory Coast On Official Visit

President George Manneh Weah departs the Country today July 5th, 2018 for Ivory Coast on an official visit. While in Ivory Coast, the President will serve as guest of honor to the Islamic Community in the Yamoussoukro region. The President will also use the visit to explore new frontiers for increased trade between Liberia and Ivory Coast for the mutual benefit of both Countries.

President Weah will be accompanied by Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Minister of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism, Hon. Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Minister of State without Portfolio, Hon. Trokon Kpui, as well as other technical and support staffs.

While away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Nathaniel Farlo Mcgill will chair the affairs of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor; and via telephone conversation with the President.

The President is expected to return to Liberia on July 8, 2018.