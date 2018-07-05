5 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Esnarth Kalawe

Lilongwe — The Nkukula Magistrate Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday sentenced a man to 11years IHL for terrorizing DMI Campus in Lilongwe.

The man, popularly known as Gibo and real name Rajab Chisankho, has been sent to prison for robbery with violence contrary to Section 301(2) of the Penal Code.

Kanengo Police Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Peter Piringu submitted that Chisankho committed the offence at DMI St Johns Campus during the night of May 17,2018.

"Chisankho and four others were armed with Panga knives, broke into DMI campus where they assaulted students," Piringu said.

He further said that the robbers stole unspecified millions of cash, laptops, bags, plasma televisions and cell phones.

"The case was reported to Kanengo Police Station, investigations were made whereby we managed to arrest him while another one was accidentally assaulted when he tried to escape an arrest and died later while receiving treatment," Piringu said.

He added that some of the stolen items were recovered.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor appealed to the court to give a stiffer punishment to Chisankho because he is perennial offender.

"The accused has a tendency for committing this offence. He holds another criminal record on similar offence," Piringu said.

Public Relations Officer Kanengo Police Sub Inspector Esther Mkwaila confirmed to Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the accused person showed resistance to reformation and has been sentenced 11years IHL.

Rajab Chisankho hails from Makawa Village in Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

Malawi

Meet Woman Behind Excavator, Breaking Gender Barriers

The sight of women behind wheels is now so common. But of the one behind the grouser pad of an excavator is so rare and… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.