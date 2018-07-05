Tunisia, 1st Arab Country to Benefit From Programme to Create 1 Million Jobs in Arab Region

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has been chosen as the 1st Arab country to benefit from the encouragement programme to create 1 million jobs for youth in the Arab region.

A budget of $ 360 million was granted for the implementation of this programme, initiated by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Qatari organisation Silatech, including $ 8 million in donations to be disbursed to beneficiary countries according to their needs and their ability to achieve the expected objectives.

The programme aims to facilitate youth's access to funding on easy terms and ensure their training to help them integrate the labour market.

The programme was the focus of a meeting Wednesday in Tunis, between Development, Investment and International Cooperation Minister Zied Laadhari and a joint technical delegation of the IDB and Silatech co-chaired by Khemais Gazzeh , Senior Adviser to the Director-General of the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development and Walid Assad Ismail, Director of Enterprise Development at Silatech, clarifications were given on this programme which plans to create one million jobs in the Arab region over four years.

Gazzeh explained the reasons for choosing Tunisia as the first Arab country to benefit from this programme, because of the country's capability to carry out this programme thanks to the competences available.

For his part, Laadhari welcomed this initiative, which aims to help reduce unemployment, affirming the country's willingness to provide all the conditions conducive to the achievement of this programme within the given deadlines.