Tunisia: Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon in Tunis On Two-Day Official Visit

Tunis/Tunisia — UK Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon expected Thursday in Tunis for a two-day official visit.

During his visit, the official will meet Secretary of State for Economic Diplomacy Hatem Ferjani, to discuss the development of trade and investment relations pending the Brexit.

According to a UK embassy in Tunis press release, discussions will also focus on the outcome of the Tunisian-British bilateral forum held on June 21 in Tunis.

The forum was chaired jointly by British Minister Alistair Burt and Tunisian Secretary of State Sabri Bachtobji.

During his visit, Lord Ahmad will also meet with Minister for Relations with Constitutional Bodies, Civil Society and Human Rights Mehdi Ben Gharbia.

"Reinforcing human rights and protecting the rights of minorities in the United Kingdom and Tunisia" will be on the agenda of the meeting.

A meeting is also scheduled between the British official and the members of the Commission on Individual Liberties and Equality to discuss the latter's report.