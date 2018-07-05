5 July 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon in Tunis On Two-Day Official Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — UK Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon expected Thursday in Tunis for a two-day official visit.

During his visit, the official will meet Secretary of State for Economic Diplomacy Hatem Ferjani, to discuss the development of trade and investment relations pending the Brexit.

According to a UK embassy in Tunis press release, discussions will also focus on the outcome of the Tunisian-British bilateral forum held on June 21 in Tunis.

The forum was chaired jointly by British Minister Alistair Burt and Tunisian Secretary of State Sabri Bachtobji.

During his visit, Lord Ahmad will also meet with Minister for Relations with Constitutional Bodies, Civil Society and Human Rights Mehdi Ben Gharbia.

"Reinforcing human rights and protecting the rights of minorities in the United Kingdom and Tunisia" will be on the agenda of the meeting.

A meeting is also scheduled between the British official and the members of the Commission on Individual Liberties and Equality to discuss the latter's report.

Tunisia

We Didn't Ill-Treat Sables Rugby Players, Say Tunisians

THE Tunisians have rejected claims that they ill-treated the Zimbabwe Sables delegation and claim the visitors were in… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.