Tunisia: Metrology - Qualified Suppliers for Better Export Quality

Tunis/Tunisia — The steering committee of the project "development of competences in quality assurance for export" met at the Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), with attendance of CETIME Director-General Brahim Chebili, Director- General at the Industry and SMEs Ministry Riadh Ben Rjeb and President of FEDELEC (UTICA) Adel Manaa, said on Thursday the confederation in a press release.

Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the project aims to provide Tunisian enterprises with a range of calibration services provided by qualified Tunisian suppliers for better export quality.

At the end of the project, the national metrology system should be able to meet the growing demand of the Tunisian industry for internationally recognised calibration services and high-level metrological expertise.

This metrology system must, in particular, be able to meet the needs of the national industry and help Tunisia establish mutual recognition agreements on the conformity of analyses and tests on industrial products (ACAA) with the European Union in priority sectors, to facilitate access of Tunisian products to the European market.

The project has an accreditation component that is of interest to the National Accreditation Council (TUNAC), a chemical metrology component for INRAP, a physical metrology component for LCAE, continuing education and awareness-raising for the Ministries of the Environment and of Industry and SMEs and the UTICA, a university training component whose beneficiary is the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and a vocational training component for the benefit of the Ministry of Vocational Training and Employment.