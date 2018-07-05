5 July 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia Hosts International Wisdom Festival, July 8

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will play host on July 8 at the Tunis Culture City to the International Wisdom Festival "Let's Go Wise," which is part of the International Year of Wisdom to be crowned by the organisation of the Global Wisdom Summit Davos Tunisia, November 20-21.

The festival seeks to draw Tunisia's future with the aim of repositioning the country at the national, regional and international levels.

This initiative was born from the organisers' conviction that political, economic and social reforms should emanate first and foremost from societal reform.

In this regard, president of the International Academy of Wisdom Maher Kheder said that this event aims to improve responsible and civic behaviour in the society, to build a relationship of trust between the individual and the society.

In this regard, he proposed to implement a system based on dissuasive punishments in addition to laws to ensure "trust and citizen self-monitoring."

Tunisia

We Didn't Ill-Treat Sables Rugby Players, Say Tunisians

THE Tunisians have rejected claims that they ill-treated the Zimbabwe Sables delegation and claim the visitors were in… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.