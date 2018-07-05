Tunisia Hosts International Wisdom Festival, July 8

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will play host on July 8 at the Tunis Culture City to the International Wisdom Festival "Let's Go Wise," which is part of the International Year of Wisdom to be crowned by the organisation of the Global Wisdom Summit Davos Tunisia, November 20-21.

The festival seeks to draw Tunisia's future with the aim of repositioning the country at the national, regional and international levels.

This initiative was born from the organisers' conviction that political, economic and social reforms should emanate first and foremost from societal reform.

In this regard, president of the International Academy of Wisdom Maher Kheder said that this event aims to improve responsible and civic behaviour in the society, to build a relationship of trust between the individual and the society.

In this regard, he proposed to implement a system based on dissuasive punishments in addition to laws to ensure "trust and citizen self-monitoring."