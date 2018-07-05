5 July 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Industrial Selling Prices Up 7.3 Percent Year-On-Year, March 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — The industrial selling prices index edged up 7.3% year-on-year in March 2018, (6.6% in February 2018), according to the latest statistics published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

This increase is due mainly to the rise by 8.4% in the prices of the manufacturing industry products and by 2% in those of the extractive industry products, given the increase by 4.5% in the prices of the energy extraction products in spite of the drop by 6.4% in prices of non-energy products.

The reason behind the rise in the prices of the manufacturing industry products is in particular the increase by 6.9% in the prices of agro-food industry products, by 11.9% in mechanical and electrical industry products and by 8.3% in rubber and plastic products.

On a monthly basis, the industrial selling price index for March 2018 was up 1.1%, after a stability recorded in February 2018.

This was mainly due to the increase in the prices of the industry products 1.7%, agro-food products 1% and mechanical and electrical products 2.3%.

Tunisia

We Didn't Ill-Treat Sables Rugby Players, Say Tunisians

THE Tunisians have rejected claims that they ill-treated the Zimbabwe Sables delegation and claim the visitors were in… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.