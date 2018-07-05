Tunisia: Industrial Selling Prices Up 7.3 Percent Year-On-Year, March 2018

Tunis/Tunisia — The industrial selling prices index edged up 7.3% year-on-year in March 2018, (6.6% in February 2018), according to the latest statistics published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

This increase is due mainly to the rise by 8.4% in the prices of the manufacturing industry products and by 2% in those of the extractive industry products, given the increase by 4.5% in the prices of the energy extraction products in spite of the drop by 6.4% in prices of non-energy products.

The reason behind the rise in the prices of the manufacturing industry products is in particular the increase by 6.9% in the prices of agro-food industry products, by 11.9% in mechanical and electrical industry products and by 8.3% in rubber and plastic products.

On a monthly basis, the industrial selling price index for March 2018 was up 1.1%, after a stability recorded in February 2018.

This was mainly due to the increase in the prices of the industry products 1.7%, agro-food products 1% and mechanical and electrical products 2.3%.