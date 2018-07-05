Tunisia: Industrial Production Down 2.1 Percent in 1st Four Months of 2018

Tunis/Tunisia — The industrial production edged down 2.1% in the 1st four months of 2018, compared to the same period last year, according to the latest statistics published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

This drop is explained by the decline in production in the chemical industry (-19.1%), following the decrease observed in the production of phosphate derivatives, the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (-5, 3%), the petroleum refining sector (-60.6%), the non-energy extraction sector (-30.9%), due to the drop in crude phosphate production (859,3 thousand tons during the 1st four months of 2018 compared to 1,736.8 thousand tons during the same period in 2017) and the energy extraction products (-4.9%), following the fall in the production of crude oil and natural gas.

In contrast, industrial production recorded a rise by 13.4% in the agro-food industry, following the increase by 4.3 % in olive oil production and mechanical and by 0.4% in electrical industry and clothing and leather textile industry.

Industrial production down 0.2% in April 2018

The industrial production was down 0.2%, year-on-year, in April 2018, mainly due to the decline in production in the energy product extraction sector (-12, 9%), following the fall in crude oil and natural gas production, the extraction of non-energy products (-3%), due to the drop in the production of crude phosphate (390.8 thousand tons in April 2018 compared to 408.1 thousand tons in April 2017) and the manufacturing sector of other non-metallic mineral products (-5.2%).

In contrast, industrial production rose 3.4% in the agro-food industry, 1% in clothing and leather and 13.1% in the rubber and plastics industry.