Tunisia: Mohamed Tlili Mansri Resigns From Isie

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Independent High Authority for the Election (ISIE) Mohamed Tlili Mansri announced Thursday his resignation.

In a press release published by Mansri, a copy of which was received by TAP, he called on the House of People's Representatives to begin the process of filling vacancies within the authority.

President Beji Caid Essebsi had received on Wednesday Mohamed Tlili Mansri to discuss the crisis within the ISIE Council.

On May 28, the ISIE Council had decided to dismiss the President of the Authority on the basis of Article 15 of the organic law on the Independent High Authority for the Election. A request had been submitted to the parliament on this subject for validation.