Seychelles: Cabinet Business - Thursday, 5 July 2018

President Danny Faure chaired a scheduled meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday morning, 4th July at which a number of legal and policy memoranda were considered.

Cabinet approved for the review of the Mental Health Act 2006. This review will depart from the current Act to ensure the maintenance of dignity and preservation of the rights of people with mental health issues.

Cabinet also considered and approved the Seychelles National Investment policy. This was aimed at establishing guidelines on policy related to investment to allow for consistency and predictability in the business environment.

Cabinet approved the National Framework for the setting up of the Innovation Trust Fund. The Fund will promote implementation of research and development of innovative potential.

Cabinet also approved the transfer of staff, funds and assets of the President's Village to the National Council for Children.

Cabinet considered and approved the Ministry of Family Affairs' Strategic Plan of 2018-2023. The Vision of the Plan is to create a responsible society where every Seychellois enjoys a good quality of life.

Cabinet approved a programme for the provision of adjustable beds for home use.

