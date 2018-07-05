Western Sahara: President Felicitates Algerian Counterpart On Independence and Youth Day

Bir Lehlou (Liberated Zones) — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Gali has sent a letter of congratulation to the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Mr. Abdelaziz Bouteflika, on the occasion of the 56nd anniversary of independence and youth day.

In his letter, a copy of which obtained by SPS, President Brahim Gali expressed, on behalf of the people and government of the Saharawi Republic (SADR), warmest congratulations and salutations, wishing more progress, development and prosperity for the brotherly people of Algeria.

The Saharawi president described the event as the "decisive turning point" not only in the history of Algeria, but also in the history of the region and the peoples who are struggling for freedom and independence in Africa and across globe.

He, in this respect, recalled to Algeria's adherence to the principles and premises of the glorious November 1st Revolution, through its strong defense and deep-rooted conviction of the ideals of freedom, self-determination and independence of all oppressed and occupied peoples.

President Brahim Gali went on saying that the Saharawi people, who were victims of a barbaric aggression by its neighbour, the Kingdom of Morocco, records with appreciation and gratitude Algeria's positions of support and solidarity with their just struggle for freedom and independence, in accordance with the Charter and the resolutions of the African Union and the United Nations. SPS