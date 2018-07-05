5 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Africa: President Departs to South Africa for State Visit

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana briefing the media during President Akufo-Addo's State Visit to South Africa held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left the country yesterday for a state visit to the Republic of South Africa, on the invitation of its President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, July 6 and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall act in his stead in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.

More on This

President Cyril Ramaphosa Hosts President Akufo-Addo of Ghana, 5 Jul

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 5 July 2018, host the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.