5 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika to Move or Sack Some Ministers in Imminent Malawi Cabinet Reshuffle

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nyasa Times
President Mutharika expected to give marching orders to some ministers
By Wanga Gwede

Malawian President Peter Mutharika will carry out a most wide-ranging reshuffle of his Cabinet to give his government a reboot since his endorsement as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torchbearer in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Who gets the sack or hired?

“A Cabinet reshuffle is imminent, it could be announced this week,” a government source told Nyasa Times.

Many are crying out for changes that would usher in a new generation, not tarnished by corruption.

And during the closing ceremony of the party convention in Blantyre on Tuesday, Mutharika warned newly-elected DPP national governing council (NGC) members and their associates against abusing public resources for their own benefit instead, saying he knows some who use their positions to demand contracts from parastatals or State owned enterprises.

The reshuffle could also see the entry of Ralph Jooma, former chief whip of the People’s Party (PP) who has been elected in DPP executive and Welani Chilenga a former PP legislature from Chitipa.

Mutharika is said to be preparing to appoint former PP leader Uladi Mussa into the Cabinet following his election as DPP vice president for the Central region.

There are movements in the background by so-called DPP Team A to manoeuvre their people in to positions of power.

Sources say Mutharika is juggling a lot of balls considering the reshuffle will be political alignment every sacked minister or shunned backbencher is another potential enemy who could blow everything up.

Mutharika also has to cut deadweight and has a delicate balancing act.

But Mutharika is expected to sack or move some Ministers in an assertion of authority.

Governance commentators who spoke to Nyasa Times said they expect for a significant “freshening and sharpening of the Cabinet team.”

More on This

DPP Elects Wa Jeffrey As Sg - Chipungu, Jooma, Vuwa, Jappie, Chimulilenji Get Top Posts

Delegeates to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention in Blantyre has elected party's secretary… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.