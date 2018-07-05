5 July 2018

Ghana: SESSA Games Committees Inducted

By Michael D. Abayateye And Pacome Emmanuel Damalie

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) yesterday inaugurated 12 working committees ahead of the Security Service Sports Association (SESSA) games slated for later this year.

The committees have members from all the security services in the country including, Fire, Navy, Police and the Armed Forces and are mandated to see to the successful organisation of this year's SESSA Games.

They include the Central Planning Committee headed by DCFO Obeng Dankwa Dwamena, Organising and Technical Committee, Finance Committee, Sponsorship, Awards and Prizes and Publicity Committee.

The rest are Healthcare and Safety, Protocol, Refreshment, Disciplinary, Jury of Appeal and Audit.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Edwin Ekow Blankson said he was pleased with the revival of the games after seven years of break.

According to the CFO, security and safety of participants was paramount, hence the formation of the Healthcare and Safety Committee to ensure that participants and patrons are safe.

The GNFS, he said, was poised to host and win the competition and called on its officials to prepare very well and give other services a run for their money.

The games would be officially launched on August 12.

