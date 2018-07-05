Ghana: GHALCA Calls for Constitutional Review ... to Curtail Powers of FA President

CHAIRMAN of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, says 'football 'people' have to learn from their past mistakes and build a more transparent, accountable and strong body to steer Ghana football more effectively'.

He, therefore, reiterated his call for an emergency congress to form an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to carve out a roadmap towards "a comprehensive reform for Ghana football."

"The reforms are urgently needed now. We gave too much power to the president of the FA in our constitution and today we are all bleeding from that blunder.

"Now, the ball is in our court to right the wrong and put Ghana football back on track," he asserted.

According to the GHALCA boss, congress will decide whether to keep the present Executive Committee members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) or vote for new members.

"We need to be honest with ourselves and accept the fact that Ghana football is under siege and we can only take the bull by the horn by taking very strong measures to streamline our game," he added.

Mr Fianoo said GHALCA met a little over a week ago and passed a resolution for an emergency congress but woke up the following day to the news that government had placed an injunction on the GFA.

"That unexpected stroke put our roadmap on ice," he told the Times Sports yesterday, but stressed that Ghana football would be back on its feet.

"It's a matter of time, but all would be well.

"For me, when it is over, we still have a lot of work to do by getting the fans back to fill the stands," the GHALCA capo added.

Ghana football was thrown into turmoil as a result of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas latest exposé on the massive corruption in the nation's game.