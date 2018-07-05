5 July 2018

Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (Djibouti)

Djibouti: The Rise of Djibouti as a Global Trade Hub

Photo: ACEFE
The economy of Djibouti is derived in large part from its strategic location on the Red Sea.
An  International  Free  Trade  Zone  (DIFTZ)  in  Djibouti  to  better  connect  African  and  international  markets

The  new  International  free  trade  zone  provides  a  strategic  base  for  global  businesses  to  access  the  rapidly  growing  African  market.  Today's  opening  ceremony  has celebrated  the  opening  of  the  pilot  zone,  which  already  hosts  the  main  office  building,  the  first warehouses  and  facilities,  as  well  as  many  companies  already  operating  on  the  site.  The  event was  held  under  the  auspices  of  Djibouti's  President,  His  Excellency  Ismail  Omar  Guelleh.

A  NEW  MAJOR  GATEWAY  TO  AFRICAN  MARKETS

Sat  on  two  of  the  world's  busiest  maritime  routes, Djibouti's  strategic  location  makes  it  an  important entry  point  into  African  markets  for  global  commerce.  Djibouti  is  also  a  critical  node  on  one  of the  most  ambitious  global  infrastructure  networks  - China's  "Belt  and  Road"  initiative.

Djibouti's  International  Free  Trade  Zone  therefore  presents  dynamic  new  opportunities  for  businesses from  around  the  world  looking  to  enter  the  African market.  DIFTZ  will  focus  in  particular  on  the development  of  industries  such  as  the  logistics, marine,  construction,  automotive,  and  home  electrical  industries.

The  project  is  being  led  by  a  global  alliance  bringing over  a  century  of  expertise  in  trade  and  logistics.  The DIFTZ  Project  Preparatory  Group,  which  is  running the  project,  consists  of  Djibouti  Ports  and  Free Zones  Authority  (DPFZA)  together  with  three  major Chinese  partners:  China  Merchants  Group,  Dalian Port  Authority  and  IZP.

A  PHASED  DEVELOPMENT

The  launch  today  is  the  initial  phase  in  a  10-year project  which  will  comprise  a  total  investment  of $3.5  billion.  Once  complete,  the  free  zone  will  span an  area  of  4,800  hectares  making  it  Africa's  largest free  trade  zone.

The  pilot  phase  launched  today,  a  240-hectare  zone, is  the  result  of  $370  million  and  consists  of  three functional  blocks  located  close  to  all  of  Djibouti's major  ports.  The  pilot  zone  will  have  four  industrial clusters  which  focus  on  trade  and  logistics,  export processing  and  business  support:

• Logistics  Industry  Cluster:  transportation, bonded  warehousing,  logistics  and  distribution;
• Business  Industry  Cluster:  bulk  bonded  goods transactions,  merchandise  display,  duty-free merchandise  retail;
• Business  Support  Cluster:  financial  services, information  services,  hotel  dormitories,  office buildings,  training,  intermediary  services;
• Processing  Manufacturing  Cluster:  packaging  production,  light  processing  of  incoming materials,  food  processing,  marine  products, auto  parts  assembly.

The  pilot  zone  will  be  comprised  of  several  major constructions.  There  will  be  one  main  office  building which  will  be  completed  in  November  2018.  In  addition  to  this  and  other  office  buildings,  one  hotel and  the  warehouses  of  China  Merchants  Bonded and  East  Africa  Holdings  were  completed  earlier  this year.  The  DIFTZ  will  also  be  equipped  with  advanced facilities  to  support  the  companies  operating  there including  high-speed  telecommunications, power and  water  supplies,  roads  and  parking  lots.

A  SUPPORTIVE  BUSINESS  ENVIRONMENT

DIFTZ  will  thrive  and  attract  businesses  from  around  the  world  through  an  offering  of  world-class  business incentives.  These include:

• 0%  property  tax
• 0%  corporate  income  tax,  personal  income  tax  for  foreign  employees.
• 0%  Dividend  tax
• 0%  VAT
• Employers  assume  10.2%  social  security
• Work  permit  for  foreign  workers

In  order  to  further  assist  investors  in  setting  up  a  business,  the  National  Investment  Promotion  Agency  (NIPA) of  Djibouti  has  also  established  a  'one-stop-shop'.  Run  through  sophisticated  online  platforms,  this  tool will  allow  companies  to  conduct  business  more  efficiently  by  handling  administrative  procedures - such  as customs  clearance,  business  registration,  training  and  visas - and  thus  improving  the  ease  of  doing  business in  the  country.

AN  OPPORTUNITY  FOR  DJIBOUTI'S  DOMESTIC  DEVELOPMENT

DIFTZ  will  not  only  be  hugely  beneficial to international  investors,  Djibouti  itself  will  also  be a major  beneficiary.  As  the  majority  shareholder,  the
management  of  the  free  trade  zone  lies  solely  with the  Djibouti  Ports  and  Free  Zones  Authority.  Whilst attracting  international  businesses,  Djibouti  will therefore  retain  full  control  of  the  DIFTZ,  holding 60%  of  the  assets.

Crucially,  DIFTZ  will  also  be  a  key  source  of employment  for  Djiboutians. It  is  estimated  that DIFTZ  will  create  over  350,000  new  jobs  over  the
course  of  the  next  ten  years  and  the  proportion  of foreign  workers  will  be  capped  at  70%  for  the  first five  years  and  at  30%  thereafter.

The  project  will  also  create  major  business opportunities  for  Djibouti  and  East  Africa  as  the region's  export  manufacturing  and  processing capacity  is  expanded  in  key  sectors  such  as  food, automotive  parts,  textiles  and  packaging.

AN  INTERCONNECTED  TRADE  ZONE  OFFERING  WORLD-CLASS INFRASTRUCTURE  AND  TECHNICAL  FRAMEWORK

Djibouti  is  constructing  a  truly  multimodal  infrastructure  network,  and  the  newly  launched  DIFTZ  will benefit  from  the  country's  connectivity.  Djibouti's  $15  billion  expansion  programme  has  seen  the  investment in  a  new  national  airline,  airports,  ports,  railways  and  highways  in  order  to  improve  transport  and  logistics.

The  new  free  trade  zone  has  been  constructed  at  the  heart  of  this  global  network  that  will  provide companies  operating  there  with  access  to  major  maritime  trade  routes  as  well  as  some  of  the  world's  most dynamic  and  transformative  economies  here  in  Africa.

DIFTZ  is  located  next  to  Doraleh  Multipurpose  Port  and  Doraleh  Container  Terminal,  both  of  which  boast state-of-the-art  logistics  facilities.  It  is  also  located  next  to  one  of  the  main  stations  of  the  Addis  Ababa-Djibouti  railway.  This  752km  track  which  links  Ethiopia's  capital  with  the  Port  of  Djibouti  is  the  first  electrified railway  in  East  Africa  and  will  ensure  the  free  trade  zone  is  fully  connected  to  the  region.

During  his  speech  at  the  opening  of  DIFTZ,  the  Chairman  of  DPFZA,  Aboubaker  Omar  Hadi  stated: "Having  become  a  global  logistics  hub,  Djibouti is  now  taking  the  next  steps  to  consolidate  its economic  diversification  and  become  an  industrial  and  trade  hub  in  Africa.  The  openingof  DIFTZ  today shows  that  Djibouti  is  continuing  to  consolidate the  increasingly  important  role  the  country  plays  in global  trade."

