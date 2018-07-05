Malawi: Mutharika Hailed for Holding DPP Together From Factionalism

Chairperson of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elective convention Nicholas Dausi has hailed President Peter Mutharika for demonstrating strong leadership skills in holding the party together amidst intra party factions.

Dausi, who is also the Minister of Information, and Communication Technology, made the remarks on y in Blantyre at the party's convention.

He said Mutharika has ever since preached discipline within the party and also encouraged the values of contact and dialogue whenever misunderstandings arise.

"Leaders must be loyal to the rules that form a party. Professor Mutharika is one such leader who is calm and composed. These attributes have enabled him to hold the DPP together up to date," he said.

Dausi added that for the time that the President has led the party, he has shown love, honesty and that without him, the DPP would have died.

"When the former President Bingu died, you said that you will not leave us and truly you have remained with us and you have continued to build the party and keep us as one. We are grateful for that, you are a hero and continue to be one," Dausi said.

He added: "Let us therefore emulate such a spirit and move the party to an extra mile."

Meanwhile, Mutharika has been elected as the party's president which makes him automatically qualify for the party's presidential candidate for the 20l9 tripartite elections.