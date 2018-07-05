Malawi: DPP Elects Wa Jeffrey As Sg - Chipungu, Jooma, Vuwa, Jappie, Chimulilenji Get Top Posts

Photo: Nyasa Times

President Mutharika expected to give marching orders to some ministers

Delegeates to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention in Blantyre has elected party's secretary general Greselder Jeffery wa Jeffrey to continue on her post.

Jeffrey defeated her challengers former DPP administrative secretary Clement Mwale and former deputy minister Wictor Songazaudzu Sajeni.

The convention also elected Chimwemwe Chipungu to the position of National Organising Secretary previously being held by Richard Makondi who did not contest as he has joined the break-away Chilima Movement.

Others who had taken top positions in the party include Jappie Mhango (treasurer general), Symon Vuwa Kaunda (director of logistics), Ralph Jooma (director of economic affairs), Evason Chimulilenji (director of campaign) and Charles Mhango (director of legal affairs).

They all went unopposed.

Delegates to the DPP elective convention earlier elected President Peter Mutharika unopposed as national party president and presidential candidate in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa and Salima South legislator Uladi Mussa were elected to be vice-presidents for the South and Centre, respectively.

Cabinet ministers Goodall Gondwe (Finance, Economic Planning and Development) and Bright Msaka (Education, Science and Technology) also went through unopposed as vice-presidents for North and Eastern regions, respectively.