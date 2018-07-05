3 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP Elects Wa Jeffrey As Sg - Chipungu, Jooma, Vuwa, Jappie, Chimulilenji Get Top Posts

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nyasa Times
President Mutharika expected to give marching orders to some ministers
By Green Muheya

Delegeates to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention in Blantyre has elected party's secretary general Greselder Jeffery wa Jeffrey to continue on her post.

Jeffrey defeated her challengers former DPP administrative secretary Clement Mwale and former deputy minister Wictor Songazaudzu Sajeni.

The convention also elected Chimwemwe Chipungu to the position of National Organising Secretary previously being held by Richard Makondi who did not contest as he has joined the break-away Chilima Movement.

Others who had taken top positions in the party include Jappie Mhango (treasurer general), Symon Vuwa Kaunda (director of logistics), Ralph Jooma (director of economic affairs), Evason Chimulilenji (director of campaign) and Charles Mhango (director of legal affairs).

They all went unopposed.

Delegates to the DPP elective convention earlier elected President Peter Mutharika unopposed as national party president and presidential candidate in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa and Salima South legislator Uladi Mussa were elected to be vice-presidents for the South and Centre, respectively.

Cabinet ministers Goodall Gondwe (Finance, Economic Planning and Development) and Bright Msaka (Education, Science and Technology) also went through unopposed as vice-presidents for North and Eastern regions, respectively.

More on This

Mutharika Hailed for Holding DPP Together From Factionalism

Chairperson of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elective convention Nicholas Dausi has hailed President… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.