6 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sh1bn Stolen During Repeat Poll, Says Audit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
An IEBC official inspects materials for the repeat presidential election on October 24, 2017.
By Ibrahim Oruko By Sam Kiplagat

An Internal audit by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revealed possible misappropriation of more than Sh1 billion during last year's repeat presidential election.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the preliminary report of the audit raises serious issues on the possible misappropriation, wastage and or pilferage of public funds.

He says in a sworn statement that there are possible gross breaches of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act, in respect of the General and Fresh Presidential Elections.

"It is therefore imperative and in the public interest that the internal audit be completed as the Commission owes the public a duty to use the public resources allocated to it appropriately," Mr Chebukati says in reply to contempt of court proceedings filed by suspended IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba, who wants the court to jail the chairman and two other commissioners for alleged disobedience of a court order allowing him back to office.

SUMMONS

Mr Chiloba wants Mr Chebukati, Prof Abdi Yakub Guliye and Mr Boya Molu summoned to court to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt for disobeying a court directive on his reinstatement.

Mr Chebukati says in the affidavit that they have not disobeyed the court order and they are justified in suspending the CEO to allow the completion of the audit.

He says after meeting at plenary, members of the Commission had noted that the on-going in-depth procurement audit by both internal and external auditors was yet to be completed and Mr Chiloba could interfere with it.

"The members therefore resolved to suspend the petitioner for three months pending the completion of the comprehensive audit of all major procurements relating to the elections of 8th August 2017 and fresh presidential elections on 26th October 2017," he says, adding that being the CEO, who all employees including the internal auditors themselves report to administratively, it is obvious that Mr Chiloba would interfere with the audit.

"That the need to suspend the petitioner became even more apparent in the re-cent times as the petitioner/applicant has since his suspension proceeded on a threatening and blackmailing spree of the employees of the commission and even the commissioners themselves," he says.

Mr Chebukati cites June 19, 2018, when Mr Chiloba allegedly wrote him a letter categorically warning him to stop the audit process.

Kenya

Avocado Toast Boom Sways Kenya's Coffee Farmers

As it gets harder to make a profit growing coffee, Kenya's farmers try a new way to earn cash Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.