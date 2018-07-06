5 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: CAF Appoints Amaju Pinnick 1st Vice President

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Premium Times
Amadu Pinnick.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has been appointed as 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF's Secretary General. Amr Fahmy, signed the letter that announced the appointment of the Delta-born football administrator into the exalted position.

Pinnick replaced Ghana's Kwesi Nyantakyi who stepped down from the position following an undercover investigation that indicted him for dropping the name of the Ghanaian President in shady deals.

Nigeria

Supreme Court Clears Saraki of False Asset Declaration Charges

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared Senate President Bukola Saraki of all allegations of false asset declaration. Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.