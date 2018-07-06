Former president Jacob Zuma's family has requested that they be allowed privacy during the funeral of Zuma's son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma.

Vusi died as a result of lupus on Sunday.

Lupus disease causes chronic inflammation, as an autoimmune response to the body's own cells.

"The Zuma family would kindly like to request an opportunity to have the funeral proceedings of... Vusi Zuma conducted in private - specifically away from the media," a statement issued by family spokesperson Linda Makatini reads.

"Whilst we understand the need for the nation to be part of us during this time - we humbly request that the family and friends be afforded the space to lay to rest our beloved son, brother and dearest friend."

Makatini said the family would release a statement at the conclusion of the funeral proceedings.

Vusi Zuma's funeral service and burial are set to take place on Saturday in Johannesburg.

