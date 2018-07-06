6 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Craft Plan for Ethiopia in Worlds U-20

By Ayumba Ayodi

Team Kenya is determined to end Ethiopia's dominance and reclaim the elusive men and women's 5,000m titles at World Under-20 Championships that begin on Wednesday in Tampere, Finland.

Kenyan women are yet to win the 5,000m title while David Bett is the last Kenya to win men's 5,000m title from the 2010 Championships where Kenyan men swept all the middle and long distances titles to clinch the overall crown.

World Under-18 3,000m silver medallist Edward Zakayo, who is also the Commonwealth 5,000m bronze medallist, and Stanley Waithaka, the World Under-18 3,000m bronze medallist, will feature in the men's race.

Beatrice Chebet and Alice Ekalale are scheming getting Kenya's maiden victory in an event where the country has played second fiddle to Ethiopia with Emmaculate Chepkirui winning silver in Poland. But is a case of easier said than done.

