5 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Culture Ministry Highlights Priest Belmiro's Solidarity Personality

Luanda — The Culture Ministry on Wednesday in Luanda highlighted the work of the new bishop of Cabinda Diocese, Belmiro Chissengueti, focused on promoting unity of families, protection of vulnerable people and social cohesion.

The Culture Ministry made such a statement through a press note, on which it congratulates Belmiro Chissengueti on his appointment as the new bishop of Cabinda (country's northernmost province).

The note also states that Bishop Belmiro Chissengueti has carried out with excellence several functions within the church always with a selfless spirit, adding that his qualities will help the church in Cabinda to continue doing a good evangelisation work in the communities.

The Culture Ministry then stresses its willingness to continue working in partnership with the Catholic Church in the education of society, particularly with young people, through the spirit of peace, fraternity and reconciliation.

