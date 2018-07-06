Angola Attends African Public Libraries Conference

Luanda — Angola is until next Friday attending the African Public Libraries Conference and round table meeting of ministers of Arts and Culture of Africa in Durban, South Africa.

Angola is being represented by a delegation from the Ministry of Culture led by the Secretary of State for Cultural and Creative Industries, João Constantino.

According to a press note from the Ministry of Culture sent to ANGOP on Wednesday, the two events are intended to discuss issues concerning the implementation, functioning and improvement of the quality of services of the public libraries network in several African countries.

