Angola: Fuel Price Can Be Readjusted

Luena — The Finance Ministry and State-owned oil company Sonangol are pondering over the possibility of increasing the price of the fuel, announced on Wednesday in eastern Moxico, the Finance minister, Archer Mangueira.

Speaking to the press at the end of an assessment visit to Moxico province, the minister said a readjustment of the price of the fuel is intended as part of the tax consolidation strategy and reduction of expenses.

However, said the official, a study is being conducted to assess the possible impact of an eventual fuel and its derivates price increase would have in the life of the people.

In the meantime, Archer Mangueira added that measures will be adopted to mitigate any negative effect the price raise of these products would eventually produce in the life of the people, whose date for its enforcement has yet been revealed.