5 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Fuel Price Can Be Readjusted

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luena — The Finance Ministry and State-owned oil company Sonangol are pondering over the possibility of increasing the price of the fuel, announced on Wednesday in eastern Moxico, the Finance minister, Archer Mangueira.

Speaking to the press at the end of an assessment visit to Moxico province, the minister said a readjustment of the price of the fuel is intended as part of the tax consolidation strategy and reduction of expenses.

However, said the official, a study is being conducted to assess the possible impact of an eventual fuel and its derivates price increase would have in the life of the people.

In the meantime, Archer Mangueira added that measures will be adopted to mitigate any negative effect the price raise of these products would eventually produce in the life of the people, whose date for its enforcement has yet been revealed.

Angola

Huíla - Lubango to Have Maternity and Pediatric Hospital

A maternity and pediatric hospital is being built in Lubango city, southern Huila, to provide the main health care… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.