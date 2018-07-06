5 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Attorney-General Calls for More Efficient Work of Prosecutors

Luena — Attorney-General Hélder Pitta Grós on Wednesday called for a more efficient work of the Public Prosecution Department, so that the justice sector can make a more efficacious contribution to the harmonisation of the society.

Attorney-General Hélder Pitta Grós (l) and the new provincial public prosecutor for Moxico, Celma Cunha

Speaking at the ceremony that served to present the new provincial public prosecutor for the eastern Moxico Province, Celma Cunha, the Attorney-General reminded that prosecutors have all the legal tools at their disposal to be able to give adequate responses to the various judicial situations and, thus, satisfy the aspirations of the citizens in regard to the justice administration.

He also exhorted the effectives of the Ministry of the Interior to be shrewd and honest in their work and show strictness in the fight against corruption.

The Attorney-General, who is making a work visit to Moxico Province, already visited the Luena Central Prison.

He seized the occasion to announce the installation soon of two new municipal prosecution departments in the province, namely in the municipalities of Bundas and Alto Zambeze.

