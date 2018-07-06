6 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Why Rayvanny Wants Philanderer Diamond Platnumz to Take a HIV Test

Photo: Diamond Platnumz/Instagram
Diamond Platnumz
By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava artist Rayvanny who is signed to Wasafi Classic Baby has asked his boss Diamond Platnumz to take a HIV test.

Diamond's womanising ways got him dumped by Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan after he cheated on her and fathered a boy with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

Rayvanny called on Simba, as Diamond is also known, and the entire Wasafi crew to take the test and know their status.

In a video shared online, Rayvanny a father of one, flaunts his HIV test result that showed his status.

He then proceeds to urge Diamond, Wasafi musicians and their managers to follow suit.

"Vijana afya zenu mnazijua? Pima. Lavalava, Mbosso, Harmonize, pia ndugu yangu Mavoko. Diamond Platinumz, Sallam, Babu Tale hamna kuzushiana heshima kwenye mambo ya vipimo. Chukueni afya zenu" he says.

