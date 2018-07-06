Kenya: Kickoff! Sports Writer Gachuhi Launches Book on Kenyan Football

On Jamhuri Day in 1965, Kenya's national football team was hammered 13-2 by Ghana's "Black Stars," the team's worst ever defeat in an international match.

In attendance at the friendly played at Nairobi's Jamhuri Park was President Jomo Kenyatta.

Newly-independent Kenya was a nation bubbling with confidence, and the authorities conjured up the idea of inviting the high-flying Ghanaians, then reigning Africa champions, for two friendlies to celebrate self-rule.

As Ghana ran their Kenyan opponents aground, leaving the home team's defence at sixes and sevens, a restless Mzee Kenyatta was overheard asking: "Where is Kipchoge to run around with these people?"

He was referring to Kenya's Olympic distance running champion Kipchoge Keino who also served as a policemen in the presidential guard.

The recollections of the historic - for all the wrong reasons - December 12, 1965 match are captured in the latest sports book Kickoff authored by celebrated sports journalist Roy Gachuhi which was launched in Nairobi on Thursday.

Published by the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board, the book by Kenya's finest sports writer chronicles the history of Kenyan football from the 1920s to date, touching on key moments of the game over the last close to one decade.

"We owe it to Kenyans to know about the fore bearers of today's stars," Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board chief executive officer Edward Mwasi said at Thursday's colourful launch in Nairobi.

"Leafing through these pages, you get the feel-good factor of immortalizing the memory of national icons like Peter Oronge, Elijah Lidonde, Shem Chimoto, Kadir Farah, Ali Sungura, Ali Kadjo and of, course, our eternally beloved Joe Kadenge amongst many others. It is through stories of such forerunners that we understand where the generation of Victor Wanyama is coming from and how to shape the future," he added.

Kickoff is available for Sh3,000 at Text Book Centre outlets, although the project almost came a cropper with Gachuhi, a veteran of over 40 years in sports journalism, close to giving up on several occasions.

"I almost gave up. But when I woke up every other morning, I felt encouraged to keep going," Gachuhi said at the launch attended by some of Kenya's football legends, veteran referee and football administrator G.M.T. Ottieno and the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board members, led by chairman Sammy Tangus.

"I didn't want to rely on Google, and so I travelled widely and spoke to the players and their families who were very helpful, some of them also giving me exclusive photographs" added Gachuhi who ventured into sports journalism in 1975 as a young, third form student.

Though retired from active newspaper journalism, Gachuhi, 58, still pens a regular sports column on nostalgic recollections and topical issues in the 'Saturday Nation.'

His book has exclusive photographs dating back as far as 1956, with Gor Mahia's triumph in the 1987 Africa Cup Winners' Cup, the eastern Africa region's only successful foray in continental football, well captured.

Gor's captain then was Austin "Makamu" Oduor, who was present at the book launch alongside fellow legends Elly Adero, Bobby Ogolla, Josephat Murila and Marshall Mulwa, one of the most successful "Harambee Stars" coaches.