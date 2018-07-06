Uganda: Rwanda Questions Arrest of Citizens

Kampala — Rwanda has questioned the continued arrest of its citizens in Uganda and raised claims about what it calls "terrorism groups" planning to destabilise Kigali.

Uganda's Foreign Affairs ministry yesterday allayed Rwanda's fears expressed a day earlier by the ambassador, Maj Gen Frank Mugambage, and gave assurances that everything Kampala does is "in conformity with the law".

Mr Oryem Okello, the State Minister for International Affairs, said: "Uganda is a law abiding country and anything done is in conformity with the law. If there are any individuals being held, the matter should be brought to the attention of the relevant authorities."

During Rwanda's 24th Liberation celebrations at his residence in Kololo on Wednesday, ambassador Mugambage said Uganda had failed to notify Rwanda's diplomatic representation in Kampala about "the multiple unjustified arrests".

"Rwanda has used the same channels to raise concepts and called for immediate remedy, multiple unjustified arrests, and failure to notify the diplomatic representation of Rwanda in Uganda," he said, adding: "The cases we have put before the (Uganda authorities) of Rwandans that have been arrested and when families come to us that our people have been arrested, we do not know where they are and their cases. It is important that we resolve this".

Reading from a prepared text, the ambassador said "even cases of terrorist elements I have mentioned it to them so it is important that we follow up". He provided no specifics.

His remarks came barely two days after Ugandan authorities in Kabale District intercepted and repatriated about 72 Rwandan nationals for illegal entry into Uganda.

On Wednesday, Maj Gen Magambage said Ugandan authorities had failed to address the issues raised by Rwanda's diplomatic mission.

"I am being open about it like I have been to the authorities that I corroborate with. The cases are still there and these cases need to be followed," he said.

Public Service minister Muruli Mukasa said both countries share the same historical bond as evidence by their liberation struggles and the ease with which their citizens interact across the borders.

"Even when our respective citizens face some challenges, our two governments are committed to resolve them. We recognise the efforts that the Joint Commissioners have put in to build this bilateral relationship," he said.

According to the minister, Uganda is upbeat about the upcoming Joint Commission summit to be held in Kigali.