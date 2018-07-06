Nigeria: We Will Rescue Nigeria From Malady of Poverty, Hunger, Says Turaki

Sokoto — One of the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, thursday said he was determined to rescue Nigeria from poverty and hunger if he wins the 2019 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Sokoto, Turaki lamented that Nigerians were going through pains because of economic hardship.

He posited that APC had destroyed Nigeria's values and caused division among Nigerians.

"The APC-led federal government has destroyed all the values we cherished as a people. Since the amalgamation of the Northern and

Southern protectorate, Nigerians have never been in this situation that they now find themselves.

"There is serious division in the polity and this is because we have a federal government that openly discriminates against the citizens of this country.

"We will look into the issue of our togetherness as a people and strive towards uniting Nigerians. We will ensure equal access to opportunities to all citizens without discrimination," he said.

Turaki pledged to restructure the security architecture of Nigeria and ensure that the economy is liberalised and unbundled if given the mandate come 2019.

According to him, he would also ensure synergy between the three arms of government in a sense that the executive would not try to usurp the powers of the legislature, thereby overheating the polity.

The former Minister of Special Duties expressed hope of defeating President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

According to him, "I have no doubt that I will defeat Buhari. I am optimistic of winning the 2019 presidential election because I have a lot of things

I consider as my strength. I have integrity, credibility, education, knowledge, experience and capacity to deliver."