6 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya's Diplomatic Standing on the Rise, Foreign CS Says

By Patrick Lang'at

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma was Thursday bullish about Kenya's diplomatic standing, citing the planned opening of 16 new missions as evidence of deepening bilateral ties.

In her second quarterly address to the media since her inaugural briefing in early March, Dr Juma said the country has made huge strides in getting world-leading roles in various aspects, top among them the blue economy.

"Looking back to the last three months, I can confidently confirm that our state of diplomacy and our standing amongst the community of nations is sound," Dr Juma told journalists at a Nairobi hotel.

BLUE ECONOMY

Kenya will on November 26 to 28 host the inaugural Sustainable Blue Economy Conference, an event that will attract at least 6,000 delegates including Heads of States and foreign ministers.

The conference will be co-hosted with Canada which, at 202,080 kilometres, has the longest shoreline in the world. Canada has already contributed Sh300 million, with Sh100 million going to logistics, Dr Juma said.

The conference, which is preparatory to the 2020 Oceans Conference which Kenya will be co-hosting with Portugal, will have participants seek to explore the establishment of a sustainable blue economy, as well as innovative ways countries, communities, and local governments can use to exploit the oft-ignored blue economy.

NEW MISSIONS

To further cement its footprint in the diplomatic circles, Dr Juma explained, the Cabinet has approved the opening of 16 new diplomatic representations in key markets over the next three years.

Of the 16, Kenya will open six full resident missions in Africa in Accra, Abidjan, Dakar, Djibouti, Maputo and Rabat, as well as four consulates in Goma, Lagos, Arusha and Cape Town and two liaison offices in Kismayu and Hargeisa.

In Asia, Nairobi will open a resident mission in Jakarta and consulates in Mumbai (India) and Guangzhou and Shanghai (China) respectively.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently appointed, and has since deployed, 13 ambassadors and high commissioners. Since March, Dr Juma said, President Kenyatta had made State visits to Cuba and Mozambique.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

