6 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Woman Torches Room At Otjiwarongo

A 21-year-old woman sustained injuries after she allegedly set the room she shares with her boyfriend at Otjiwarongo alight, following an argument in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The woman sustained moderate burns on the arms and legs, and is reportedly in a stable condition in the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

The couple's household property was destroyed in the fire, as was their pet dog, Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson warrant officer Maureen Mbeha told Nampa yesterday.

She said the incident occurred about 00h40 at a house in the Orwetoveni residential area, where the couple stays.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that prior to the alleged torching of the room, the woman had a heated argument with her boyfriend," the police officer stated.

It is alleged that during the argument, the man left the house, and his girlfriend out of anger took petrol which was in the house and poured it on their blankets, clothes and other items belonging to the man. She then set everything on fire, added Mbeha.

- Nampa

