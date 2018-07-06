President Peter Mutharika arrived in the northern city of Mzuzu with a stern warning to some civil society organisations (CSOs) whom he claimed have been bent of overthrowing his administration since he became the Head of State.

Speaking at Katoto in the city, Mutharika said he was aware that some CSOs in the country have been receiving funding from foreign organisations with the aim of using the same to allow foreign elements interfere in Malawi politics and set their agenda.

"Tell those boys that they will not succeed. Malawi is a sovereign country and I will not allow foreigners dictate their agenda on Malawians," said Mutharika.

The CSOs under the banner of Human Rights Defenders (HRD) are planning mass protests to force President Mutharika's resignation.

The groups also signalled that they could go ahead with what they describe as a "vigil" if Mutharika did not listen to their demands.

Mutharika charged that it is foreigners who are confusing this country and they have to stop that.

"Don't interfere in the politics of this country... You are guests of this country, you are not citizens," he said.

President Mutharika is in Mzuzu to attend Malawi's 54th Anniversary of Independence and launch the newly built Mzuzu-Nkhatabay road among other assignments.

Mutharika, who is seeking re-election in next year's Tripartite Elections, has won the hearts of many residents of Mzuzu and Nkhatabay for the construction of the road which others say is the best quality road constructed in Malawi in recent years.

On arrival, the President was welcomed by hundreds who braved the cold evening weather in the city including the newly re-elected DPP Vice President for the north, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and his regional team.

President Mutharika told the crowd that he was happy to have been welcomed by the large number of people saying such a gesture proves critics who say he is not popular in the region wrong.

He called for continued support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the elections next year.

"Support us and we will continue developing this region. Am here to prove my haters who have been saying we have not done any development here wrong. We will be launching the finished projects this week and let them tell us who has done them", he added.

Mutharika challenged what he called "foreigners and their civil society agents" wishing his government bad luck that Malawi shall never be colonised again.

An observer said in any case, blaming colonialism doesn't answer the question of what needs to be done about Malawi - the problem child country - now.

However, any reinvention of colonialism be it West or the East, is unacceptable.